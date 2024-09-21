VIDEO: Luis Diaz scores a brace to double Liverpool advantage

Luis Diaz in action - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have taken the lead against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Colombian international Luis Diaz has managed to put the home side ahead.

The 27-year-old has now scored his brace and doubled Liverpool’s advantage.

The Reds managed to punish Bournemouth on the break, and Diaz found the back of the net minutes after his first goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold created the second goal of the game as he drove towards the Bournemouth box and squared it to the Colombian international who slotted it home.

Liverpool are now in cruise control of the game, and they will look to increase their advantage and secure all three points here.

GOAL!!!



Luis Diaz scores a quickfire double thanks to a BRILLIANT surging run and assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold!#beINPL #LFC #AFCB pic.twitter.com/TqVcekkmP9 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 21, 2024

Video via beIN Sports

Top Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images