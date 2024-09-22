(Video) Federico Chiesa’s hilarious reaction to teammate stat after Anfield debut

Federico Chiesa made his first Anfield appearance for Liverpool in our home victory over Bournemouth and was clearly delighted with the landmark day.

After the match, the Italian faced the media and spoke with LFCTV which led to a hilarious moment in front of the cameras.

Peter McDowall informed the 26-year-old that Luis Diaz has scored seven goals in seven games under Arne Slot and it led to a brilliant reaction.

The former Juventus man was clearly impressed and in some degree of disbelief that the Colombian has managed to score so many under the new boss!

You can watch Chiesa’s reaction courtesy of LFCTV, via @ChiesaLFC on X:

