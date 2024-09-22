(Video) Kelleher pulls off remarkable save; deserves more credit than Raya

Alisson Becker’s absence from the Liverpool team for our match with Bournemouth worried many supporters but thankfully we had the able deputy of Caoimhin Kelleher to step up.

Keeping a clean sheet for the Reds is impressive enough but with the score line at 3-0, the Irishman pulled off a remarkable save.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came inches away from scoring an own goal but the 25-year-old in net managed to spring into action.

What made this even more impressive is that it came with just two minutes left of a match where the academy graduate hadn’t had too much to do.

Given the credit David Raya was given for his double save for Arsenal in the Champions League, this moment is every bit of good – if not better!

You can watch Kelleher’s save courtesy of TNT Sports via @Ma6eS_9 on X:

If this was Raya, we would hear best keeper in the world shouts. pic.twitter.com/t6KMSOoWOY — Maty 🔴 (@Ma6eS_9) September 21, 2024

