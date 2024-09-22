(Video) Shocking moment Liverpool loanee is bitten and then sent off for reaction

Liverpool fans enjoyed a good day at the office when we beat Bournemouth but it wasn’t a happy afternoon for everyone attached to the club.

Playing at Blackburn Rovers on loan, Owen Beck was shown a red card in a Lancashire derby with Preston North End but things weren’t quite as they seemed.

Replays showed that our academy graduate was in fact bitten by Milutin Osmajic, leading to the angry reaction that received the red card.

Although the 22-year-old may have been better off not reacting in this manner, there’s sure to be retrospective action for this shocking moment.

You can view the moment between Liverpool’s Beck and Osmajic courtesy of Sky Sports

(via l_Anonymous__l on Reddit):

