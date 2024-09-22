(Video) Mac Allister pulls off the pass of the weekend against Bournemouth

Liverpool enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth and Alexis Mac Allister once again played a key role in a win for the Reds.

One of his best moment in the match though may have been missed by many, as the Argentine found Mo Salah with a delicious ball.

The perfectly weighted effort was provided on a half volley and had our Egyptian King managed to find the back of the net, it would have been remembered for a long time.

Unfortunately for the World Cup winner, it came to nothing but that shouldn’t take away from a brilliant piece of skill.

You can watch Mac Allister’s pass via @1947prod on X:

