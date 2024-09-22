(Video) Fans will love Slot’s hilarious comments on Nunez’s opening goal of the season

Darwin Nunez was handed a first start of the campaign against Bournemouth and he managed to make the most of the chance handed to him by Arne Slot.

Speaking after the match, the Dutchman said about his No.9’s goal: “My first instinct when he shot, I said, ‘Why does he shoot? Why don’t you keep on dribbling?’ Because he made the ball free and I think the defender was on the ground.

“But then there was a fraction of a second later when I saw the ball went in off the post and I was like, ‘OK, maybe you are a better football player than I was in the past!’ [A] good choice of him.”

It was a refreshing piece of honesty from our head coach who was clearly a little frustrated with watching the Uruguayan shoot from a position that was difficult to score from.

When the ball flies in the back of the net though, it removes any chance of criticism and we can all only applaud the talents of our 25-year-old striker.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez (from 6:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

