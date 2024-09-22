(Video) Slot: Kelleher did more in one game than Alisson has all season

Pre-match news that Alisson Becker would be missing the game with Bournemouth worried everyone but Arne Slot was delighted with what he saw with Caoimhin Kelleher.

Speaking about the Irishman after the game, our head coach said: “We needed our goalkeeper today more than in all the other matches we played before because, like I just said, Bournemouth got more chances than I am used to seeing the other teams getting against us in the first six games of the season.

“But it was a good thing that we had Caoimhin today because he made some really good saves – which Alisson [Becker] did in the other games as well, but he didn’t have to make that many as Caoimhin made today.”

It’s big praise for the 25-year-old as not only was the Dutchman impressed but also noted how he had more work to do than our No.1 has in the previous six matches.

This is no doubt something that will be discussed in training and how the team need to stop relying on our talented stoppers but we’re so lucky to have two of the best in the business – in our squad.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Kelleher (from 5:23) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

