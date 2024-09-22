(Video) Liverpool fans will love Slot’s heartfelt reaction to Nunez’s goal

Darwin Nunez has struggled for minutes this season but was handed the chance to impress against Bournemouth and repaid the faith shown in him, with a goal.

Cameras managed to capture Arne Slot’s reaction to this moment and it showed how happy the boss was for his player too.

READ MORE: (Video) Federico Chiesa’s hilarious reaction to teammate stat after Anfield debut

It showed a passionate reaction from the Dutchman who was vindicated by allowing our No.9 the chance to impress.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many goals this season for the Uruguayan.

You can watch Slot’s reaction to Nunez’s goal via @drwnunez on X:

arne’s reaction to darwin’s goal is everything ❤️pic.twitter.com/9DxprUmaPy — hae (@drwnunez) September 21, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions