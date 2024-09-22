(Image) Major VAR change spotted at Anfield for first time against Bournemouth

Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable victory against Bournemouth at Anfield but had the visitors’ opening goal stood, it would have been a much more difficult afternoon.

When the finish from Antoine Semenyo was ruled out, something happened inside our home stadium that hadn’t occurred before.

READ MORE: (Video) Fans will love Slot’s hilarious comments on Nunez’s opening goal of the season

A message was displayed on the scoreboard that explained the decision for the goal being ruled out, adding more clarity to the supporters present.

It’s only a small change but given the lack of a big screen in L4, it helps show why the decision is made and may help more later on in the campaign too.

You can view the VAR change at Anfield via @TheRedmenTV on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions