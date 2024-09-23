Liverpool fans will worry after Alexander-Arnold’s latest contract comments

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There won’t be many unaware that Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract and his latest comments will do little to ease concerns.

Speaking via The Athletic, the Scouser said: “I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

It seems very much that our vice captain isn’t looking much further ahead than the end of this campaign which is understandable given his current contract situation.

Although it may suggest a move elsewhere, it’s equally as likely that the 25-year-old is not able to comment further as nothing has yet been agreed between player and club.

The possibility of losing our academy graduate who registered his 100th goal involvement for the Reds against Bournemouth is bad enough but doing so on a free would be catastrophic.

Given the presence of a new head coach, it’s likely that Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and our No.66 want to see how the squad fares in this campaign before committing their long-term future.

As much as we’d like them all to sign immediately, there are plenty of understandable reasons as to why there are delays at present.

Let’s just hope that this is all sorted quickly and we can secure the future of one of our brightest stars.

