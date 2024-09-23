(Image) Alisson in high spirits as he shows off new look during injury lay-off

Alisson Becker was ruled out of the game with Bournemouth due to injury but thankfully we had Caoimhin Kelleher and his teammates to keep a clean sheet in his absence.

The Brazilian still traveled to Anfield to support the team and was spotted sporting a new look, with his beard completely shaven off.

It’s nice to see that our No.1 was in such high spirits on the sidelines too and let’s hope it’s not too long before he’s back playing for the Reds.

For now though, we can revel in the fact that we have a very capable deputy on hand.

You can view the image of Alisson via @helenpoolebooks on X:

I got a photo of that moment haha 😂 pic.twitter.com/N9qTGMvnfL — Helen Poole (@helenpoolebooks) September 21, 2024

