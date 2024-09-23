(Video) ‘I think’: Carragher drops fresh Liverpool title prediction after City and Arsenal draw

Liverpool fans are still trying to work out how good this team is, as we hope for success in the biggest competitions whilst allowing a new head coach time to settle into the job.

After watching Manchester City and Arsenal draw 2-2, Jamie Carragher had his say on the Reds’ title chances: “I think it’ll be a little bit similar to last season where Liverpool are just slightly behind these two teams.

“[Liverpool will be] improving and looking to maybe really go for it next season.”

READ MORE: (Video) Konate’s passing masterclass against Bournemouth that most fans missed

Had we not lost to Nottingham Forest then calls of Arne Slot’s side being in a title race would be a lot louder but perhaps this current situation will suit us better, as we attempt to fly under the radar.

The biggest tests are still to come but all we can do is win our games and see where it leaves us in May.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 12:16) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions