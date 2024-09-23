(Video) Liverpool fans will love the highlights of Chiesa’s cameo against Bournemouth

Federico Chiesa has been eased into life at Liverpool and our 3-0 victory over Bournemouth was the perfect opportunity for an Anfield debut for our newest signing.

Brought onto the pitch with just under 20 minutes remaining meant we weren’t given much chance to enjoy the Italian but he certainly made his presence known.

The interesting part of his cameo is that Arne Slot played the former Juventus man through the middle to start, before placing the 26-year-old on the right wing.

We’ll certainly get to see a lot more from the Euros winner, possibly starting with a game against West Ham in the League Cup.

You can watch Chiesa’s highlights via @M4TTH3WMURD0CK on X:

Federico Chiesa Cameo vs Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/WF77R5wrdr — 🍫 (@M4TTH3WMURD0CK) September 22, 2024

