(Video) Konate’s passing masterclass against Bournemouth that most fans missed

Ibou Konate has been shining for Liverpool this season and has been an important reason as to why we’ve only conceded one goal in the Premier League so far.

However, it was more than his defensive abilities that were on show at Anfield during our 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The defender was spraying balls around the pitch like Trent Alexander-Arnold but it was more than his assist for Luis Diaz that caught the eye.

Not long after Federico Chiesa came onto the pitch, our No.5 found him with another delicious pass, showcasing a different side to his game that most fans missed.

You can watch Konate’s passing via @KonateFC on X:

Konaté not being a good ball player is one of the biggest myths out there pic.twitter.com/dGd8nDlAmL — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) September 22, 2024

