(Video) Konate’s spectacular double challenge Liverpool fans may have missed

Ibou Konate has been in fine form for Liverpool since coming into the side halfway through the first game of the season and that continued against Bournemouth.

One such example of this came against Andoni Iraola’s side, when the Frenchman pulled off a spectacular double challenge.

By first clearing a cross and then soon after throwing his body in the way of a shot, our No.5 is at his impervious best at the moment.

Long may this form last from the 25-year-old.

You can watch Koante’s double challenge via @KonateFC on X:

