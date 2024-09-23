‘On fire’: Lineker & Shearer left drooling in joint assessment of Liverpool player who was ‘really good’ vs Bournemouth

(Photo by Owen Humphreys/Pool via Getty Images)

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker were in full agreement over Luis Diaz’s superb start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The former kicked things off by highlighting the Colombian’s form after the left winger added to a tally of four goal contributions in five games with a further two goals scored against Bournemouth at the weekend.

“They do look impressive at the moment. [Luis] Diaz is on fire at present,” the MOTD presenter spoke on The Rest is Football podcast.

Alan Shearer agreed: “Good player, isn’t he?”

Lineker continued: “He’s really good. Works his socks off, doesn’t he? He’s up and down, he’s quick, he’s dangerous when he gets the ball, he can beat players, he can score goals.”

Darwin Nunez completed the scoring with a tremendous curled effort from range as the hosts decimated their opponents within 11 minutes of action.

When and who are Liverpool playing next?

The Merseysiders take a brief break from Premier League action with their upcoming third-round Carabao Cup clash against West Ham on Wednesday.

Arne Slot’s men then take a trip to Wolverhampton where they’ll face Gary O’Neill’s Wolves this coming Saturday in the English top-flight.

What do the stats say about Luis Diaz’s performance vs Bournemouth?

What a response from us after the crushing disappointment of a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at home.

Two games and another stellar contribution from a starting berth from Luis Diaz!

Our lightning-quick left-sided winger was the highest-rated performer on the day (8.8), according to Sofascore.

The 27-year-old registered a 94% pass success rate (30/32), one key pass, completed 3/5 dribbles attempted, and won 4/7 ground duels contested.

More of the same ahead of the October international break please, Lucho!

