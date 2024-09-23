(Video) ‘Surprised’: Gary Lineker has spotted something from Arne Slot at Liverpool he didn’t see coming

After losing to Nottingham Forest, some Liverpool fans may have worried about what was to follow under Arne Slot but we quickly returned to winning ways in both the Champions League and Premier League.

Speaking about the recent form of our new head coach, Gary Lineker said: “I think it’s essential for Arne Slot to get a good start, particularly after you know, following Jurgen Klopp’s never going to be easy.

“[It’s] really, really difficult but I think we’re all a little bit surprised at how smoothly the transition has been.”

Other than a hiccup against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Anfield, it’s hard to not be impressed by what we’ve seen from the Dutchman.

Let’s hope this run of stern defensive and free-flowing attacking performances continue, as the Reds search for some more silverware in this campaign.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Slot and Liverpool (from 21:25) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

