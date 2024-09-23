Fresh Liverpool takeover claim emerges over £693bn mega-rich owners amid Everton agreement

FSG have been criticised for their policy of sustainability - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s a new dawn and a new day for Everton Football Club as Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group reached an agreement to become the new custodians of the Merseyside outfit.

Sky Sports report that the latter group (who also own Serie A side Roma) secured a majority stake in the Toffees after having been previously close to agreeing a deal several months ago.

Intriguingly, the Blues haven’t been the only Merseyside club linked with a potential shift in ownership. Amid talks to merge LIV Golf with the PGA Tour, suggestions arose anew over Saudi Arabia investing in Liverpool Football Club.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Could a Saudi Arabian takeover happen for Liverpool?

Ex-Everton chief Keith Wyness informed Football Insider that Newcastle’s current owners, PIF (Saudi Public Investment Fund) would need to sell the club to begin talks with Liverpool.

He went on to add that a Saudi takeover full stop is a ‘long way’ from coming to fruition at Anfield.

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano heard from Liverpool about Zubimendi after reports he regrets staying at Sociedad

READ MORE: 10-game ban could follow after Liverpool defender involved in biting incident

How wealthy is the PIF?

As of July 1, the PIF manages assets totalling $925bn [£693.1bn], according to Reuters.

It serves as a vehicle, at the behest of the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to drive economic growth that isn’t tied to or dependent on oil.

Would FSG consider selling Liverpool?

After the nearly saga of the 2022/23 season, where owners Fenway seriously considered a full sale of the club, we can’t see John Henry and Co. having a second crack at it so soon.

FSG have made it crystal clear that they intend to remain custodians of Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

Given that we’ve been largely well-run according to a policy of sustainability, we’re not necessarily in a rush to welcome a change of ownership.

We’d also have several serious doubts about Saudi investment – and with good reason given the rampant human rights issues present in the region.

But that’s an article for another day and another rumour.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions