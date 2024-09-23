‘Tests continue’: Liverpool title push impacted by horrific season-ending injury

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

No one wants to see the best operators in football ruled out of the game with nasty injuries.

Least of all Pep Guardiola after watching top holding midfielder Rodri limp off the field of play with a ‘serious knee injury’ during Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Further tests are expected to take place to clarify an injury timeline. However, it appears likely the Spanish international will miss out on the remainder of the season, as reported on X by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, Gary Lineker weighed in on Liverpool’s start to the season and transition under Arne Slot.

Where does the Rodri injury news leave Liverpool and Arsenal?

Rodri suffered an injury after a challenge involving Thomas Partey – (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Again, we wish to emphasise there’s no desire on our part here at Empire of the Kop to see Rodri sidelined for the rest of the season.

Nonetheless, the inescapable fact remains that the Euros-winner’s absence for the 2024/25 campaign will have a significant knock-on effect as far as Liverpool and Arsenal’s title hopes are concerned.

Without the 28-year-old, Manchester City’s loss rate climbs from 10.9% to 33.3% (albeit from a small sample size), according to research carried out by Opta Analyst.

Assuming that carries over for the course of the season, there’s a very real possibility the playing field will level somewhat for the likes of Mikel Arteta and, potentially, Arne Slot.

We’re still not expecting our Dutch head coach to come away with England’s biggest prize in his opening term in charge. But boy does this awful piece of injury news make things a little more interesting as far as the title race is concerned.

