(Video) Mbappe regen: Liverpool Academy star looks like he’ll take footballing world by storm

Chelsea could very well end up seriously regretting the departure of footballing wonderkid Rio Ngumoha – even more than they already do!

The now Liverpool Academy starlet was spotted going on another trademark run (comparable to Kylian Mbappe, dare we say) down the left flank and beating a man in the process.

The teenager let one fly at the end of a determined dribble, cutting inside before having a pop at goal from just inside the 18-yard box.

What a sensational-looking player at only 16 years of age.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via Lewis Bower on X):