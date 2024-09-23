(Video) Remarkable new fan angle of Darwin Nunez’s Bournemouth stunner

Darwin Nunez was handed his first start of the season against Bournemouth and he repaid Arne Slot’s trust with a fine finish for the Reds.

We all know how good of a goal it was from our No.9 but a new angle has emerged which makes it even more impressive.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love the highlights of Chiesa’s cameo against Bournemouth

Taken from behind the Uruguayan, the video was captured from the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand and makes you appreciate how good the finish actually was.

Let’s hope that this is the first of many from the former Benfica man this season.

You can view Nunez’s goal via @drwnunez on X:

still not over darwin’s goal pic.twitter.com/nTc66Oajdg — hae (@drwnunez) September 22, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions