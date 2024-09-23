‘I said to Arne Slot’: Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped massive contract hint fans missed

(Photos by Pier Marco Tacca & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is very much back on track after securing his first Premier League assist of the 2024/25 campaign in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

It followed a first goal contribution of the season in the Reds’ away win in the Champions League against Paulo Fonseca’s men.

Even more critical, however, were the vice-captain’s post-match comments (as relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano), which indicate where the 25-year-old stands regarding his long-term future at Anfield.

🔴📈 Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I said to Arne Slot that I would like to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe”. “It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better”. pic.twitter.com/q2E1Vjjvtq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2024

When does Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract expire?

The generational fullback’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The Scouse Academy graduate is reportedly on £180,000-a-week as things currently stand, according to Capology.

Will Trent extend his Liverpool contract?

An appreciation for a new manager alone may not be enough to completely dispel Real Madrid’s reported interest (Football365) in Trent’s mind.

However, we’d be foolish to completely dismiss the importance of the player-manager relationship.

The fact that our No.66 ultimately feels he can personally benefit as a footballer under the guidance of our Dutch head coach is surely an important bargaining chip when it comes to the club’s talks over a new contract.

From our point of view, we certainly feel that Alexander-Arnold appears more defensively solid so far – which is the only element really missing from his game (and even then his issues feel somewhat exaggerated).

Trophies, as our right-back admitted (Sky Sports), will also play a crucial part. The early indication from the start of Arne Slot’s reign – even if it is indeed early days – is that this Liverpool side is already looking a genuine competitor.

