Arne Slot hints he’ll now promote ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool 17-y/o to first-team ahead of West Ham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 Training Session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Opportunity may come calling for one exciting Liverpool prodigy ahead of the Reds’ upcoming Carabao Cup clash with West Ham on Wednesday.

David Lynch relayed comments from Arne Slot’s pre-match presser on X (formerly Twitter), which appeared to indicate that Trey Nyoni (17) will have a part to play against the Hammers.

Arne Slot suggests Trey Nyoni more likely to be in the squad to face West Ham than feature for the U21s this evening. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) September 24, 2024

The midfielder has yet to feature for the first team since his impressive involvement during the pre-season tour of the United States.

What did Jarell Quansah say about Trey Nyoni?

The teenager was rightly on the receiving end of plaudits for his mature performances ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

After a 4-1 win against Seville, in which Nyoni had registered his side’s third goal of the day, Jarell Quansah admitted he was in awe of the youngster’s ‘unbelievable’ finishing.

“He has stepped up this pre-season and showed a lot of quality. Because of some of the players returning from internationals [later], he has been able to step up and really show his confidence. You saw that today in the finish, it was unbelievable,” the Reds’ Academy graduate told the club’s official website.

How many minutes will Trey Nyoni get against West Ham?

All eyes inevitably be on Federico Chiesa following another cameo outing against Bournemouth.

However, we shouldn’t be inclined to forget entirely about one young talent potentially joining the Italian international on the bench tomorrow.

A cup clash against a Hammers side that will also likely see major rotations following a 3-0 hammering at home to Chelsea presents an ideal opportunity to whet Nyoni’s appetite for senior minutes.

We’d be surprised to see our starlet handed a huge chunk of minutes right off the bat, though perhaps a half-hour cameo isn’t entirely beyond the realms. Depending on how well we’re faring in the tie, of course!

