‘Shouldn’t be happening’ – Chris Sutton makes major Alexander-Arnold admission amid contract uncertainty

Chris Sutton believes Trent Alexander-Arnold will be plying his trade at Real Madrid next season with the Scouser still yet to sign a fresh deal at Liverpool.

The England international’s current contract expires at the end of the season and he has so far remained tight-lipped about his plans beyond the summer.

The 25-year-old is recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world by many and it’s therefore no surprise to see him being linked with the La Liga giants.

Alexander-Arnold now has 100 goals and assists for his boyhood club following his impressive performance against Bournemouth on Saturday and Sutton believes Reds fans should be concerned about the situation.

The former Premier League striker told BBC Radio 5 Live (via Rousing The Kop): “I think he will go to Real Madrid. There’s a reason why he’s running his contract down, and it’s unusual for a club of Liverpool’s size for him to be in the last nine months of his deal. For Alexander-Arnold, this shouldn’t be happening, but how many clubs are bigger than Real Madrid?”

READ MORE: ‘Undroppable’: Agbonlahor blown away by Liverpool ‘menace’ who’s seriously improved; now one of the league’s ‘best’

It would be a huge blow to see our No.66 leave the club with him approaching the peak years of his career.

The Academy Graduate has recently spoken out about wanting to become a defender ‘no one wants to come up against’ under Arne Slot and that suggests he’s wanting to remain on Merseyside beyond the end of the current campaign.

Until we hear any official announcement regarding a fresh deal however, rumours and uncertainty will continue amongst Liverpool supporters.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions