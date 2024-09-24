New report breaks major contract update coming out of Liverpool beyond Salah, Trent & Van Dijk

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It was understood that Liverpool were, and are, willing to begin talks with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah over their contract situations.

However, a new report from Football Insider now claims that a fourth party could enter the mix, with the club allegedly keen to open talks with Luis Diaz.

This follows the Colombian international’s sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The No.7 has registered six goal contributions in as many games (across all competitions) this term.

How much does Luis Diaz earn for Liverpool?

If Capology’s salary report is to be believed, Diaz currently brings home £55,000-a-week.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Does Luis Diaz deserve a new Liverpool contract?

There’s an increasingly strong argument to be made that our left-sided winger is deserving of fresh terms if he can maintain his current form.

At 27 years of age, similar conversations will no doubt be had over his long-term value to Liverpool and his ability to maintain the levels we’re currently witnessing.

Fingers will, of course, be pointed at his struggles in prior campaigns. However, in that same breath, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Diaz had plenty in the way of trials and tribulations to navigate between a serious injury and the kidnapping of his father.

If we’re making an objective decision over whether or not to hand our forward improved terms, it should all be taken into account when assessing his longevity.

