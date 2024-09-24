‘Hit him’: Opposition players panicked by Liverpool Academy ace John Terry says ‘will be a top, top player’

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s successful recruitment of Rio Ngumoha, deemed one of the most exciting prodigies in the country, could turn out to be quite the coup.

Indeed, the Merseysiders are understood to be confident in their signing of the young attacker who they believe to possess vast potential.

That’s the report coming out of The Athletic this morning, with the teenager having already dazzled in a late cameo appearance for the U18s this September.

How did Rio Ngumoha perform on his debut?

The aforementioned report notes that Ngumoha quickly made an impression during his debut against Blackburn Rovers.

Opposition defenders were heard screaming ‘hit him’ amid ‘increasingly wild challenges’ aimed at the 16-year-old starlet.

It seems such an outing hasn’t changed Liverpool’s belief that they’ve got quite the young talent on their books.

What has John Terry said about Rio Ngumoha?

Chelsea legend John Terry has spoken particularly positively of the young footballer formerly on the Blues’ books, describing him as a ‘top player’.

🚨👀 Rio Ngumoha left Chelsea for Liverpool project, John Terry with “save that name” ✨ “This boy is and will be a top player”, Terry says about Rio commenting Fabrizio’s post on Liverpool deal. pic.twitter.com/S2RJFfAhI3 — CIIA Sports (@CIIASportsINT) September 5, 2024

The goal for us, of course, will be to ensure that all the outside noise doesn’t penetrate the Academy and affect Ngumoha’s frame of mind.

There’s a potentially very bright future ahead for the youngster, but hopefully, he can keep his feet firmly planted on the ground in the meantime.

