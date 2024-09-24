Fabrizio Romano relays unwelcome Liverpool injury news coming out the club this morning

Liverpool look set to be without the talents of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a little while longer it seems.

Fabrizio Romano relayed comments from Arne Slot in the Reds’ pre-West Ham press conference confirming that a return for Wolves at the weekend is ‘going to be tight’.

In the meantime, Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the okay to step in for his Brazilian teammate once more between the sticks.

🚨🇧🇷 Arne Slot on Alisson’s injury: “We are looking at the weekend versus Wolves but it's going to be tight”. “He will not be there tomorrow vs West Ham”. pic.twitter.com/pmmEw6OLAH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2024

How did Caoimhin Kelleher fare against Bournemouth?

The Republic of Ireland international can hold his head high after a terrific outing for the hosts against Bournemouth.

The former Ringmahon Rangers star kept a clean sheet for the Reds – their fourth in the Premier League – to climb up to second in the league table.

Arne Slot was full of praise for his second-choice shotstopper after the clash with the Cherries: “We needed our goalkeeper today more than in all the other matches we played before because, like I just said, Bournemouth got more chances than I am used to seeing the other teams getting against us in the first six games of the season.

“But it was a good thing that we had Caoimhin today because he made some really good saves – which Alisson [Becker] did in the other games as well, but he didn’t have to make that many as Caoimhin made today.”

Any other Liverpool injury news?

Harvey Elliott was spotted in a protective boot ahead of the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday as he continues his recover from a fractured foot suffered during the September international break.

Beyond that, it’s quite a short injury list Liverpool have to deal with – and set to shorten further should Alisson Becker return to the starting-XI at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa could be in line for more minutes in our upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham tomorrow.

