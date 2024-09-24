Tim Sherwood blown away by Liverpool player who ‘has got the whole package’

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 19: Tim Sherwood of Premier League GREAT Football Business Summit breakfast on July 19, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League)

Tim Sherwood has been blown away by the performances of Ryan Gravenberch so far this season, claiming the Liverpool midfielder ‘has got the whole package’.

The Netherlands International has started the campaign in the deep-lying number six role for Arne Slot’s side alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield.

Our No.38 has been the standout performer so far, especially with his dominant performance during our 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at the start of the month.

His ability to get us up the pitch with a drop of the shoulder or clever turn is really impressive and the 22-year-old’s confidence is what’s caught the eye of Sherwood.

“He looks like a defensive-minded responsible footballer who can play the number six role,” he said on The Kelly & Wrighty Show (via Rousing The Kop). “I saw him as a number eight.

“Yes, he didn’t have a rhythm of games under Klopp, but I think he has got all the attributes to play in the six role. He’s a controlling influence. He looks like when he gets the ball, it’s not a hot potato. He looks like he’s very confident.

“It looks like he owns the pitch when he receives the ball,” adds Sherwood. “He strolls into these areas. And when he gets past the midfield, like breaking lines with a pass, he breaks it with movement. I think he has got the whole package.”

We witnessed glimpses of what Gravenberch was capable of during his debut campaign on Merseyside but he didn’t properly get going last term.

He was played in a more advanced role by Jurgen Klopp however, so to now see him flourishing in a deeper role is promising.

Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi in the summer has provided the ex-Ajax man with a regular starting spot and he’s took his opportunity with both hands.

He’s becoming an integral part of the side as the games continue to come so keeping him fit could prove decisive in us picking up silverware this term.

