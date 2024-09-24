Stuart Pearce says there’s one player in particular who is ‘really integral’ for Liverpool

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Stuart Pearce has highlighted the importance of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Arne Slot’s side, explaining the Reds ace is ‘really integral’.

Alexander-Arnold is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and joined the club as a six-year-old.

After progressing through the club’s Academy the England international is now recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world and has won every major trophy possible in a Red shirt.

Despite his importance to the side the 25-year-old has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal – something the club need to review urgently if they’re to retain the services of the right back.

Pearce said on talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop): “He has almost become, when I look at him, symptomatic. Liverpool and their fans have also had this synergy, and I think Klopp got that as well. He managed the club, understood the fans, that type of thing.

“When I look at the Liverpool lineup and the players there, Trent looks like the one, you know, the youngster from around the place, he knows the club, he’s been there long enough now. He is really integral to what they do. I am looking at him play at the moment, and I think he is really enjoying his football, I really do.”

Our No.66 is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment knowing that he’s one of our most important players.

His ability to calve open defences with his world-class passing ability sets him aside from most other full-backs in the Premier League and we’re lucky to have him in the side.

The fact he’s out of contract at the end of the season is a huge concern, however. He’s remained tight-lipped about his future beyond the summer and it’s upto Richard Hughes and Co. to resolve the issue.

