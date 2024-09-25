‘He does ask a lot…’ – Liverpool gem shares insight on how demanding Arne Slot can be

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has given an insight into how demanding Arne Slot can be, but claimed that the head coach is already helping to make him ‘better’.

Ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against West Ham, Conor Bradley spoke to the official LFC website about his new boss, who took over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp during the summer.

The 21-year-old said: “It is really refreshing, hearing a new voice and new tactics and yeah, he does ask a lot of the full-backs. Obviously at different times he wants us high and inside, or high and wide, or else dropping down into a four to help with build-up.

“He does ask a lot but it’s just going to be about learning [and] making sure we do what he wants us to do. I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been really good just to learn the different ways he wants us to play and it’s definitely making me a better player.”

Bradley will always be indebted to Klopp for giving him his bow in Liverpool’s first team, with the Northern Ireland international duly making the most of that opportunity.

Unlike some of his more experienced teammates who’ve spent years under the German’s stewardship, the 21-year-old only worked with him on a regular basis for one season, so he might find the transition to Slot easier to bridge than others who’d become so accustomed to the ways of the Dutchman’s predecessor.

We’ve already seen that the new head coach is quite flexible tactically and has the proactivity to make important tweaks during matches, so it’s no great surprise to hear the young right-back noting the variety to the instructions from his boss.

Prior to tonight’s match against West Ham, Bradley hasn’t yet started a match under Slot, although that’s likely to change as the 46-year-old utilises the depth of his squad to give a chance to those who’ve had little or no game-time this term, and a rest to those who’ve featured prominently.

We’re looking forward to seeing how the Tyrone native develops during the current regime, with a hugely solid platform to build upon from his breakthrough 2023/24 campaign.

