(Video) Carragher drops five-word claim on progress of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk new contracts

Liverpool fans are still nervously awaiting concrete news on the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on proceedings.

Speaking on The Overlap, Paul Scholes asked the Scouser whether he thinks contract talks have begun between the club and the trio of players and he stated: “Yeah, I would imagine so.”

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher: Bernardo Silva’s Liverpool comments show what’s getting ‘under his skin’

Of course, nobody knows for sure at this point other than those directly involved but there seems to be a degree of confidence from the 46-year-old at this stage.

Let’s hope that not only have negotiations begun but that we’re closer to seeing all of our key players commit their future to the Reds.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 29:47) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence