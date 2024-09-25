(Video) Carragher: Bernardo Silva’s Liverpool comments show what’s getting ‘under his skin’

Manchester City and Arsenal played out a strange 2-2 draw at the weekend and Bernardo Silva was quick to comment on Liverpool after the full-time whistle.
Speaking about these remarks, Jamie Carragher said: “When you listen to some of the quotes from some of the Manchester City players [like] Bernardo Silva mentioning Liverpool, getting a little dig in or Arsenal.
“The fact Arsenal haven’t won anything big yet, I think Manuel Akanji came out and saying he’s very confident Man City will still go on to in the league.
“You can just see [Arsenal are] starting to get under [Manchester City’s] skin.”
It was these comments from the Portuguese midfielder that our former defender was referring to (via the Daily Mail): ‘Well, perhaps because Liverpool has already won the Premier League and Arsenal hasn’t.
‘Liverpool at that time had also won a Champions League, while Arsenal hasn’t. Liverpool always faced us head-on, to win matches. From that perspective, our games against Arsenal haven’t been like the matches against Liverpool were, and still are.’
It shows a strange respect from Pep Guardiola’s player that perhaps he didn’t even realise he had for both the Reds and the way Jurgen Klopp played.
Mikel Arteta’s side were incredibly defensive at the Etihad Stadium after going down to 10 men and it’s likely we would have been a lot more offensive, perhaps securing a victory the Gunners couldn’t.
You can watch Carragher’s comments on Silva (from 7:02) via The Overlap US on YouTube:
