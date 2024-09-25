(Video) Federico Chiesa lights up first Liverpool start with stunning 26th-minute moment

Federico Chiesa is making his first start for Liverpool tonight, and it hasn’t taken him long to have a telling impact in a red shirt!

After substitute cameos against AC Milan and Bournemouth, the 26-year-old was handed a full Reds debut by Arne Slot for the Carabao Cup tie against West Ham at Anfield, and he lit up the occasion with a stunning moment during the first half.

Shortly after LFC had fallen behind to a Jarell Quansah own goal, they went on the attack via Cody Gakpo on the left flank.

The Dutchman’s cross was met by Chiesa, who met it brilliantly with a scissored volley which bounced up perfectly for Diogo Jota to equalise in the 26th minute. A first Liverpool start for the Italian, and what a first assist in red!

You can view Chiesa’s assist below, via @SkyFootball on X: