(Video) Chiesa prepares for first Liverpool start in perfect fashion with training goal

Federico Chiesa is set for his first start for Liverpool and has been preparing for the game in perfect fashion, in the latest clip on social media is anything to go by.

Thanks to a clip shared by GOAL, we can see the Italian pick up the ball on the edge of the box and curl it into the top corner.

If this can be used as an illustration of the confidence that the 26-year-old currently has in front of goal, we could be set for quite the full debut at Anfield.

Let’s hope that is the case and that this is the start of a beautiful relationship between player and supporters.

You can view Chiesa’s goal via @goal on X:

Federico Chiesa is fitting right in at Liverpool 🚀 @LFC pic.twitter.com/3xsc3tQ1xs — GOAL (@goal) September 24, 2024

