(Video) Federico Chiesa whispers indecipherable message to Curtis Jones in goal celebrations

Federico Chiesa already appears to be getting on like a house on fire with the rest of his Liverpool teammates, judging by one clip from tonight’s win over West Ham.

In the celebrations for the second of the five goals that the Reds slapped past their opponents, the Italian was seen whispering an indecipherable message to Curtis Jones, covering his mouth as he spoke to the 23-year-old.

Whatever our number 14 said, it seemed to have a humorous context to it, as it ilicited laughter and a smile from the Scouse midfielder, who’d just played a sublime assist to Diogo Jota to fire the home side into the lead just after half-time.

Chiesa himself wore a grin as broad as the Mersey when he took his hand back down from his mouth, with Liverpool’s newest first-team signing already looking like a man who’s loving life at Anfield!

You can view the exchange between Jones and Chiesa below, via @drwin9_ on X (formerly Twitter):