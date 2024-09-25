(Video) Wow moment: Federico Chiesa made a mockery of Coufal with outrageous piece of skill

Federico Chiesa provided a show-stopping moment on his first Liverpool start tonight against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.
Having earlier claimed an assist for Diogo Jota’s equaliser, the Italian produced a sensational piece of genius shortly before half-time.
Vladimir Coufal chased the 26-year-old towards the byline but was left rooted to the spot as the ex-Juventus forward casually nutmegged the Irons defender before collecting the ball and passing it across the penalty area.
While the subsequent opportunity ultimately came to nothing, it was still a sublime moment of trickery from Chiesa, who’s very quickly endearing himself to Liverpool fans!
You can view Chiesa’s nutmeg on Coufal below, via @lfcrixh on X:
Chiesa first nutmeg, we take those pic.twitter.com/yegzjRa6xy
— Rixh ⚡️ (@lfcrixh) September 25, 2024