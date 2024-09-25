(Video) Man City embarrassingly need help of Twente fans to finally fill their own stadium

Manchester City are well known in Britain for having a fanbase that struggles to fill its own stadium but they’ve finally been able to do so, thanks to some help from FC Twente.

Ahead of the Dutch side facing Manchester United in the Europa League, there were clearly several fans who had arrived in Manchester a day early and wanted to sample some football at the Etihad Stadium.

Such is the ease that tickets can be purchased to watch Pep Gaurdiola’s side, a video captured showcased the supporters travelling from De Grolsch Veste and they were even singing louder than the home fans.

It’s an embarrassing indictment of the quality of support by the Citizens.

You can watch the Twente fans take over the Etihad Stadium via @rodrisgrealish on X:

i don’t actually know what the fuck i’m currently witnessing pic.twitter.com/zH7KnlpY7G — em (@rodrisgrealish) September 24, 2024

