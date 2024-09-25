(Video) Ex-Liverpool man produced heroics to spare his team from humiliation last night

A former Liverpool player proved to be his team’s hero on Tuesday night as he came good to spare them from what would’ve been an ignominious result.

Danny Ward only made three senior appearances for the Reds, and ironically the last of those was in a Carabao Cup third round defeat to his current club Leicester seven years ago (Transfermarkt).

At the same stage of that tournament last night, the Foxes needed penalties to overcome League Two high-fliers Walsall after a goalless 90 minutes, and the 31-year-old ensured that they squeezed through by pulling off three saves in the shootout.

The visiting supporters at the Bescot Stadium registered their frustration with manager Steve Cooper on several occasions as their team turned in a lethargic performance (Sky Sports), and their ire would’ve been so much greater had it not been for the Welsh goalkeeper producing heroics.

If Liverpool overcome West Ham tonight, what odds we’re drawn against Ward and Leicester for the third time in four seasons in the Carabao Cup…

You can view Ward’s penalty heroics against Walsall below, via @CBSSportsGolazo on X: