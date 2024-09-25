(Video) Cody Gakpo nets quickfire late double as Liverpool romp home against West Ham

Cody Gakpo netted his first two goals of the season to put the gloss on a comeback victory for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup against West Ham.

The Reds had fallen behind to a Jarell Quansah own goal but a Diogo Jota double and a Mo Salah strike had them in a comfortable position going into the final few minutes of normal time.

The Dutchman made it 4-1 in the 90th minute when he slammed a shot past Lukasz Fabianski on the goalkeeper’s near post, and it didn’t take long for the 25-year-old to add to his tally.

Just three minutes later, Gakpo finished to the net again as his shot took a slight touch off Lucas Paqueta to cap an emphatic 5-1 victory as West Ham’s gallant challenge fizzled out once Edson Alvarez had been sent off.

You can view Gakpo’s two late goals below, via @SkyFootball on X:

Cody Gakpo finds the gap 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vn6oYWoO6K — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024