Liverpool scouts watched £67m prodigy score in weekend win; his manager said he ‘lives football’

Liverpool scouts are believed to have been in attendance to watch one reported transfer target score in his team’s most recent victory.

According to CaughtOffside, a delegation from Merseyside flew to Germany to keep close tabs on Hugo Larsson in Eintracht Frankfurt’s matches against Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, with Arsenal doing likewise.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also understood to have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress, although his club are in a strong position as his contract runs to 2028 and doesn’t contain a release clause, which could enable them to demand as much as €70m-€80m (£58.4-£66.8m) for the midfielder.

Liverpool’s scouts would no doubt have been very impressed by what they saw from Larsson as Eintracht defeated Monchengladbach 2-0 on Saturday, with the young Swede scoring his team’s second goal of the evening.

As per Sofascore, he also completed 97% of his passes (31/32), recorded six defensive actions and found a teammate with all six long balls that he attempted, proving to be industrious out of possession and clinical with the ball at his feet.

His manager Dino Toppmöller previously said that the 20-year-old ‘lives football’ and praised his insatiable appetite for learning, adding that the youngster ‘has what is needed’ to become one of the world’s best players in his position (TEAMtalk).

Larsson is primarily a central midfielder but can also operate as a number 6, a part of the squad where Arne Slot seems particularly eager to strengthen in the January transfer window, so he could fit the mould of what the head coach wants to add to his current roster.

The absence of a release clause could make it challenging for Liverpool to sign the Eintracht gem, with the high possibility of a bidding war ensuing, but we suspect that the reports back on Merseyside will have been hugely positive after last weekend’s performance in particular.

