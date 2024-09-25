(Video) Curtis Jones conjures magical touch to tee up Diogo Jota’s second goal of the night

Curtis Jones produced a marvellous assist to tee up Diogo Jota to double his tally for Liverpool against West Ham at Anfield tonight.
The 23-year-old started the move deep inside his own half of the pitch, surging forward to initiate a passage of play which culminated with him passing the ball to the Portugal attacker with a magical touch.
Our number 20 took care of the rest as he dispatched a first-time finish beyond Lukasz Fabianski for his second goal of the night.
A fine finish by Jota, and simply majestic from Jones to start the move and then claim an eye-catching assist.
You can view Jones’ assist and Jota’s goal below, via @SkyFootball on X:
"This goal is all about Curtis Jones" 😤
Diogo Jota puts Liverpool back in front! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikXwijEjuA
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024