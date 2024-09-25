(Video) ‘Pass it to me’ – Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota share humorous post-match moment on live TV

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota shared a humorous post-match exchange as they enjoyed the immediate aftermath of Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Portugal forward scored our first two goals of the night to claim the Player of the Match award from Sky Sports, with the Scouse midfielder supplying him for the second of those with a sublime assist.

The duo were in front of the TV cameras for the presentation, with the 23-year-old asked to hand over the plaque to his teammate. Jota quipped to ‘pass it to me’, with Jones cheekily replying ‘That’s why he always scores!’

It was a moment which summed up the camaraderie between the pair, who linked up to devastating effect on the pitch and are equally sharp with their wit off the field!

You can view the exchange between Jota and Jones below, via @SkyFootball on X: