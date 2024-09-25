(Video) Diogo Jota leaps like a kangaroo to level for Liverpool with typical poacher’s finish

Diogo Jota showed his usual goal-poaching tendencies to equalise for Liverpool midway through the first half against West Ham tonight.

The Reds had fallen behind to a messy Jarell Quansah own goal but swiftly restored parity thanks to their number 20 at the other end.

A chipped Cody Gakpo cross was met by Federico Chiesa, who acrobatically hooked the ball towards goal, and Jota was perfectly placed to leap like a kangaroo and get his head to it to nod it into the net.

It was just what Liverpool needed after a poor opening quarter to the game, and just what Jota would’ve wanted, having not scored since the opening day win over Ipswich.

You can view Jota’s equaliser below, via @SkyFootball on X: