Paul Joyce shares word from inside Anfield about Arne Slot’s plans for West Ham

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to begin their defence of the Carabao Cup against West Ham United tonight, and Paul Joyce has shared some information about the squad.

Reporting for The Times, the northern football correspondent stated: ‘Federico Chiesa is poised to make his full Liverpool debut on Wednesday night as Arne Slot said that defending the Carabao Cup was high on his list of priorities.’

It’s probably something that many Reds expected but it’s still great news to hear nonetheless, as we’re going to see our newest signing in action once again.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Surprised’: Gary Lineker has spotted something from Arne Slot at Liverpool he didn’t see coming

What can fans expect for Federico Chiesa’s debut vs West Ham?

After a brief cameo against both AC Milan and Bournemouth, we’ve had a small chance to witness what the Italian has to offer but this will provide a much more detailed opportunity to assess his talents.

Federico Chiesa has looked nothing but thoroughly enthusiastic since arriving at the club near the end of the summer window and has won many supporters over already.

A first Anfield touch being a long-distance volley at goal brought a wry smile to every fan, and let’s hope that the 26-year-old can continue this love affair by scoring on a full debut.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I think’: Carragher drops fresh Liverpool title prediction after City and Arsenal draw

Arne Slot will want to following Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps in the Carabao Cup

Arne Slot will be hoping to replicate Jurgen Klopp’s success in the competition, and that will mean that we should expect a strong side against Julen Lopetegui’s travelling party.

Our ex-German tactician secured two League Cups as part of his seven-trophy haul at the Anfield helm between 2015-2024.

Let’s hope we can immediately get off to winning ways and stake our claim as one of the favourties to win the only trophy our former manager won more than once during his tenure on Merseyside.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions