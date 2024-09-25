(Video) Liverpool fans will want to hear Guardiola’s latest Rodri injury update

Liverpool fans are still awaiting further evidence from our side as to whether we will be genuine title contenders this season but news of a long-term injury for Rodri can only strengthen our claim.

Speaking about the midfielder, Pep Guardiola provided an update: “Still we don’t have the definitive [diagnosis] but he will be out for a long time – a while.

“But there are some opinions that maybe it will be less than we expected.”

It seems that some reports suggesting a season-long absence may not be fully correct and there will no doubt be further updates provided soon, even though a lengthy lay-off seems obvious.

Arne Slot will not be reveling in injuries in other teams but this can only improve our chances of achieving ultimate success in his first campaign.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on Rodri (from 0:28) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

