(Video) Julen Lopetegui’s comments on Slot and Liverpool that most fans missed

Liverpool are set to welcome West Ham to Anfield for our first match in this season’s Carabao Cup and Julen Lopetegui has been speaking about his opponents.

Talking to the press, the 58-year-old said: “First of all, Liverpool is a big, big team around the world and I think that they are being managed this year by a very good coach too.

“He’s showing that he’s trying to continue the work from the last years, using his style because each coach is different and I think that they are doing very well.”

READ MORE: Joyce shares word from inside Anfield about Slot’s plans for West Ham

It was a combination of praise for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot from the Spaniard who has struggled in his start to life at the London Stadium.

How difficult has West Ham’s 2024/25 Premier League start been?

You could more than forgive the Hammers boss for feeling somewhat hard done by when it comes to the Premier League’s fixture scheduling.

In three out of West Ham’s five opening English top-flight fixtures, the London-based outfit faced Aston Villa (2-1 defeat), Manchester City (3-1 defeat) and Chelsea (3-0 defeat). It’s hardly the smooth transition back into English football that Lopetegui may have been hoping for after replacing David Moyes in the summer!

From a Liverpool point of view, of course, we’ll be hoping to compound their misery further on Wednesday night.

Let’s hope we can prove his comments right and complete a perfect start to our defence of the League Cup.

You can watch Lopetegui’s comments (from 9:39) via West Ham United FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence