(Video) Lopetegui provides West Ham squad update and confirms one player will start at Anfield

Liverpool fans are hoping for victory against West Ham United but given that it’s a League Cup fixture, it’s hard to know what each team will look like for the match.

Speaking with the press, Julen Lopetegui reported: “All of the squad have to be ready. I’m not going to tell you the line-up, but Lukasz Fabianski will play.”

It will remain to be seen how both new coaches decide to tackle the domestic cup competition but Arne Slot will be hoping whoever he decides to field has enough to secure victory.

Early Liverpool team news ahead of West Ham clash

The early indications coming out of the club are that Federico Chiesa could make his full debut for us this evening.

The Italian international has been slowly integrated into the first-team setup following his summer move away from Italian giants Juventus.

The 26-year-old had been handed limited opportunities under the Old Lady’s new head coach, Thiago Motta – a point Arne Slot more than alluded to in his pre-match presser (liverpoolfc.com).

