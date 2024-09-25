(Video) Danny Murphy has noticed something about Darwin Nunez which makes him ‘a manager’s dream’

Danny Murphy has explained why he believes Darwin Nunez is ‘a manager’s dream’ for Arne Slot.

The Liverpool striker has had to be patient under the new head coach, having not been handed a start this season until Saturday’s win over Bournemouth, in which he scored a sublime goal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Reds midfielder praised the Uruguayan not for that strike, but his unwavering determination on the pitch and his genuine delight for his teammates when seeing them score while watching from the substitutes’ bench.

Murphy said of Nunez: “The one thing about him – he is a manager’s dream because, when he doesn’t play, he’s as enthusiastic when a goal goes in when he’s on the bench as the lads on the pitch, which let me tell you is quite unusual.

“This is actually a good thing generally with Liverpool for a while when Jurgen Klopp created that, but his physical output and his passion when he’s on the pitch to run around and try to have an impact whether playing badly or not, whether confidence is low, whether he’s scoring, whether he’s being picked, whether he’s being criticised, he never falters. It’s incredible. It’s an incredible strength to have.”

We couldn’t agree more with the pundit’s comments about our number 9, who’s had to endure a lot of excessive criticism during his two years in England so far.

As Murphy correctly says, Nunez never lets his head drop or shies away from the ball even when things aren’t going his way during a game, and his reaction to teammates scoring illustrates an ability to put the collective good ahead of any individual frustations he might be feeling internally.

Hopefully the 25-year-old can build upon his goal last weekend and enjoy a sustained scoring streak for Liverpool, whether that’s as a starter or a substitute.

You can watch Murphy’s comments on Nunez below (from 1:15), via talkSPORT on YouTube: