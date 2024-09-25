‘Next few months are crucial’ – Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on Liverpool stalwart

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that one player at Liverpool is facing into a ‘crucial’ period regarding his future at the club.

Joe Gomez is the only member of Arne Slot’s squad who wasn’t signed by Jurgen Klopp or brought through our academy, with the defender now in his 10th season with the Reds, although he appeared close to leaving in the summer amid strong intrest from the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

In his latest Daily Briefing on Wednesday morning, the Italian transfer reporter said that the situation surrounding the 27-year-old is ‘all quiet’ for now, but he added that the ‘next few months are crucial’.

Romano wrote: “There are no concrete movements so far for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, despite recent interest. Aston Villa didn’t sign a centre-back in August due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, and Newcastle wanted [Marc] Guehi.

“At the moment, it’s quiet and the next months will be important to understand how much Slot will use Gomez with rotations in several competitions.”

The England international has been on the pitch for only 11 minutes across Liverpool’s first six matches of the season, although there seems a strong possibility that he’ll feature in tonight’s Carabao Cup third round clash against West Ham.

Slot hasn’t rotated his starting line-up all that much in the opening weeks of the campaign, but this fixture seems his best opportunity to rest those who’ve been consistent starters up to now. For Gomez, it’ll be essential that he starts in matches like these if he’s to feel that he has a part to play for the Reds this term.

Right now, it seems as though the 27-year-old would either need to excel with whatever game-time he’s handed or benefit from injuries to fellow defenders if he’s to get much of a chance for LFC before the January transfer window.

There may come a point where he feels a desire to take on a fresh challenge after spending almost a decade at Liverpool, and if by the winter he’s desperate to move on, it may be hard to stand in his way.

However, Gomez remains an important player for the Reds given his ample experience and his ability to cover any position across the backline, so he’s not someone who should be forced out the door for a quick buck. Let’s hope we see him in action tonight and that he can strike an impression on Slot.

