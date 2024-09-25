‘The priority for Trent is…’ – Romano shares significant morning update out of Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains a hot topic of discussion in the football landscape, and Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with an update on the matter.

The Liverpool vice-captain recently stated that his contract situation will driven by a desire to win trophies, something he’s done several times already at Anfield, most recently with the Carabao Cup triumph earlier this year.

In his Daily Briefing on Wednesday morning, Romano wrote that Real Madrid ‘really like’ the 25-year-old and are continuing to monitor him.

However, the journalist stated that ‘the priority for Trent is Liverpool’ and, in response to the England international’s aforementioned comments, said: ‘Trent will keep discussing things with Liverpool about the project, about the idea they have and about what they want to do at the club for the next years’.

Romano’s assertion contrasts with Chris Sutton’s recent claim that Trent ‘will go to Real Madrid’ and is simply ‘running his contract down’ at Liverpool, with just over nine months remaining on his current deal.

Amid all the noise over the 25-year-old’s future, he’s doing his talking on the pitch, having recorded assists in the wins over AC Milan and Bournemouth over the past week. He reached the milestone of 100 goal contributions for the Reds in the latter fixture, a remarkable statistic for someone who plays as a right-back.

Many players would be enamoured by ongoing interest from the Bernabeu, particularly with Los Blancos’ proud history and abundant European success in recent years, and it’d be naive to think that it hasn’t at least given our number 66 something to ponder.

However, Trent is a proud Scouser and has an obvious role model to try and emulate in Steven Gerrard, another Liverpool native who emerged from the academy ranks to become the local heartbeat of the team.

If the 25-year-old remains with his hometown club beyond next summer, there’s a real possibility that he’ll go on to assume the full captaincy after Virgil van Dijk, an incentive which could hopefully convince him to sign a new contract and finally end the uncertainty over his future.

